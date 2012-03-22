NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet slightly contracted in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.8756 trillion on March 21,
down from $2.876 trillion on March 14.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.66 trillion as
of Wednesday, March 21, versus $1.6958 trillion the previous
week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $12 million a day during the week
versus $19 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.3 billion versus
$853.89 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $98.99 billion,
versus $99.8 billion the prior week.
