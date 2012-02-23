MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted slightly in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.91 trillion on Feb. 22, down from $2.92 trillion on Feb. 15.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, versus $1.667 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week versus $7 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.05 billion versus $847.8 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $100.8 billion, versus $101.5 billion the prior week. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.