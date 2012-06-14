NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.852 trillion on June 13, up from $2.835 trillion on June 6.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.660 trillion as of June 13, versus $1.664 trillion on June 6.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $11 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $867.93 billion at June 13 versus $851.76 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, the same as the prior week. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)