NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.846 trillion on June 27, down from $2.854 trillion on June 20.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.667 trillion as of Wednesday, June 27, versus $1.664 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $27 million a day during the week versus $26 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $854.98 billion versus $868.04 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion, which was unchanged on the week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)