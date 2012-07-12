NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on July 11, up from $2.848 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663 trillion as of July 11, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week versus $16 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $855.05 billion versus $855.03 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion on July 11, which was unchanged from the prior week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)