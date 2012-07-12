NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the
financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on July 11, up from
$2.848 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663 trillion as
of July 11, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week
versus $16 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $855.05 billion versus
$855.03 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion on
July 11, which was unchanged from the prior week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)