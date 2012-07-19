Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, July 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.842 trillion on July 18, down from $2.849 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.649 trillion as of July 18, versus $1.663 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $65 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $863.02 billion versus $855.05 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion on July 18 versus $91.48 billion the prior week. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.