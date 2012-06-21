NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Federal Reserve's balance
sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.854 trillion on June 20, up
slightly from $2.852 trillion on June 13.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as
of Wednesday, June 20, versus $1.660 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $26 million a day during the week
versus $13 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $868.04 billion versus
$867.9 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion,
versus $93.25 billion the prior week.
(Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)