NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.854 trillion on June 20, up slightly from $2.852 trillion on June 13.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as of Wednesday, June 20, versus $1.660 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $26 million a day during the week versus $13 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $868.04 billion versus $867.9 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion, versus $93.25 billion the prior week. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)