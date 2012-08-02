BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
NEW YORK Aug 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded for the first time in three weeks, as a result of increased lending via its liquidity swap lines with other central banks, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on Aug 1, a tad higher than $2.833 trillion on July 25.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.649 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.651 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $32 million a day during the week, up from the $17 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.48 billion, up slightly from $853.36 the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's liquidity swap lines with other central banks totaled $31.02 billion in the latest week, compared with $27.23 billion a week ago. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering