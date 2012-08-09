BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew for a second straight week on its purchases of more federal government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.839 trillion on Aug. 8, up from $2.834 trillion on Aug. 1.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.652 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $2 million a day during the week, down from the $32 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.49 billion, little changed from $853.48 the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion, unchanged from the previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Depuy Synthes entitled to get termination fee of $60 million if co fails to complete deal after conditions to closing are satisfied
* Masimo announces CE marking of respiration rate measurement on MightySat Rx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: