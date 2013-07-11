NEW YORK, July 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week as the U.S. central bank added to its holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.462 trillion on July 10, compared with $3.450 trillion on July 3.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.953 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.943 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stood at $1.208 trillion, little changed from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $69.18 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $14 million a day during the week versus $36 million a day the previous week.