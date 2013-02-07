BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
NEW YORK Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at a record-large $2.997 trillion on Feb. 6, compared with $2.991 trillion on Jan. 30 and the previous record of $2.994 trillion as of Jan. 23.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.717 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.710 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $965.88 billion compared with $965.78 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $75.11 billion, which was unchanged on the week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day, versus 5 million a day the prior week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.