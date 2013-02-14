NEW YORK Feb 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew to a record large size, topping $3 trillion
in the latest week, with increased holdings of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $3.056 trillion on Feb. 13,
compared with $2.997 trillion on Feb. 6.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.010 trillion
compared with $965.88 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.728 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.717 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $74.61 billion from
$75.11 billion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $7 million a day from an average of
$19 million per day the prior week.