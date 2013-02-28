METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly loss since August
* Traders concerned about China's credit availability for metals
NEW YORK Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of federal agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.072 trillion on Feb. 27, compared with a record large $3.077 trillion on Feb. 20.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.016 trillion compared with $1.033 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $73.59 billion, down from $74.61 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.750 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.736 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day compared with an average of $8 million per day the prior week.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock