UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, March 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.185 trillion on March 27, compared with a record-large $3.189 trillion on March 20.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.071 trillion on Wednesday, compared with $1.086 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.794 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.785 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $72.42 billion, which was unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day from an average of $6 million per day the prior week.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.