UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK May 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week on lower holdings of mortgage-backed securities and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.342 trillion on May 29, compared to $3.356 trillion on May 22.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.884 trillion as of Wednesday, May 29, from $1.877 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week versus $23 million a day the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) slipped to $1.165 trillion from $1.179 trillion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion compared with $72.05 billion the previous week.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.