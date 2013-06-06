NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week on larger holdings of U.S.
Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its
lending to the financial system, stood at $3.357 trillion on
June 5, compared to $3.342 trillion on May 29.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.898 trillion as
of Wednesday, June 5, from $1.884 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week
versus $10 million a day the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed about flat at $1.165
trillion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion,
the same as the previous week.