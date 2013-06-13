NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week on larger holdings of U.S. Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.367 trillion on June 12, compared to $3.357 trillion on June 5.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.906 trillion as of Wednesday, June 12, from $1.898 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $15 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed about flat at $1.165 trillion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion, the same as the previous week.