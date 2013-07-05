BRIEF-Infor Acquisition says no longer pursuing deal that was subject to LOI
* No longer pursuing a transaction that was previously subject to a letter of intent
NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week with additional holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on Friday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.450 trillion on July 3, compared with $3.436 trillion on June 26.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.943 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.928 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) were $1.208 trillion, little changed from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $69.180 billion compared with $70.658 billion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $36 million a day during the week versus $24 million a day the previous week.
The release of the weekly data was delayed by a day due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 A California waste management company on Thursday asked a U.S. appeals court to overturn a contentious labor board decision on "joint employment" that could make it easier to hold companies accountable for the labor practices of the staffing agencies, contractors and franchisees with which they partner.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."