NEW YORK, July 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew for a seventh week in the latest week as the
U.S. central bank increased its holdings of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.495 trillion
on July 17, compared with $3.462 trillion on July 10.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.962 trillion as
of Wednesday, from $1.953 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) increased to $1.235 trillion
from $1.208 trillion from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion,
down from $69.18 billion from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week,
compared with $14 million a day the previous week.