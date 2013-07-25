NEW YORK, July 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew for the eighth week in the latest week as the
U.S. central bank increased its holdings of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.532 trillion
on July 24, compared with $3.495 trillion on July 17.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.970 trillion as
of Wednesday, from $1.962 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) increased to $1.261 trillion
from $1.235 trillion from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion,
unchanged from $66.52 billion from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week,
compared with $13 million a day the previous week.