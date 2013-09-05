NEW YORK, Sept 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of
Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.611 trillion
on Sept. 4, from $3.602 trillion on Aug. 28.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.033 trillion as
of Wednesday, from $2.024 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed just about flat at
$1.291 trillion from a week ago.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion,
which was unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week,
compared with $21 million a day the previous week.