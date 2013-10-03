RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
NEW YORK Oct 3 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.