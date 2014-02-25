Feb 25 A Federal Reserve bank that had for
months lobbied for a cut in the U.S. central bank's emergency
lending rate dropped that request in January, minutes of Fed
deliberations released on Tuesday showed.
The Minneapolis Fed, whose chief is among the U.S. central
bank's most outspoken doves, had sought a reduction in the
discount rate to 0.5 percent from 0.75 percent for four months
running, but in January voted with eight other regional Fed
banks to keep the rate unchanged ahead of the Fed's Jan. 28-29
policy-setting meeting.
Meanwhile the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas Fed
banks, whose presidents are all among the Fed's most hawkish
policymakers, renewed their longstanding requests for an
increase to 1.0 percent, the minutes said.
The discount rate is what the Fed charges banks who turn to
the central bank for needed funds when they are unable to raise
them in the private market.
The minutes of the Fed's board discussions showed that part
of the reason the three regional banks wanted to raise the
discount rate was to bring the spread between it and the federal
funds rate back to its pre-crisis level of 1 percentage point.
The federal funds rate governs the cost of overnight borrowing
between banks and is the Fed's main monetary policy lever.
Overall, Fed bank directors were "generally optimistic that
the economy would continue to expand at a moderate pace," the
minutes said. With longer-term inflation expectations stable,
most felt the rate should stay where it is.
At its January meeting, the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee continued its wind-down of its massive
bond-buying program, cutting monthly purchases by $10 billion
for the second meeting in a row.