UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, July 17 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency concluded on Wednesday, possibly paving the way for its licence renewal in the EU.
* Neonode Inc files for common stock offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ns6b0H) Further company coverage: