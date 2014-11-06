BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
NEW YORK Nov 6 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO