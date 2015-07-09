UPDATE 1-Kenya sells bond over mobile phones in world first
* Many people in East African nation don't have bank account (Adds details, analysts)
NEW YORK, July 9 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York newsroom)
* Many people in East African nation don't have bank account (Adds details, analysts)
March 23 U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson became the latest company to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.