WASHINGTON Jan 14 One regional Federal Reserve
bank continued to push for a cut in the U.S. central bank's
emergency lending rate in December, while three others renewed a
request to hike it, minutes of Fed deliberations released on
Tuesday showed.
The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank asked the Fed's board
ahead of a Dec. 17-18 policy meeting to lower the discount rate
to 0.5 percent from 0.75 percent, while the Philadelphia, Kansas
City and Dallas Fed banks requested an increase to 1.0 percent,
the minutes said.
The discount rate is the amount the Fed charges banks who
turn to the central bank for needed funds when they are unable
to raise them in the private market.
The minutes of the Fed's board discussions showed that part
of the reason the three regional banks wanted to raise the
discount rate was to bring the spread between it and the federal
funds rate back to its pre-crisis level of 1 percentage point.
The federal funds rate governs the cost of overnight borrowing
between banks and is the Fed's main monetary policy lever.
In contrast, directors at the Minneapolis Fed "believed that
a lower setting would help to foster the (central bank's)
macroeconomic objectives of maximum employment and price
stability. The head of the Minneapolis Fed, Narayana
Kocherlakota, has said the economy is in need of more stimulus
not less.
At its December meeting, the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee opted to keep the federal funds rate near zero
but decided to begin reducing the pace of the bond purchases it
has been making to keep long-term borrowing costs depressed.