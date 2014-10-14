WASHINGTON Oct 14 Three regional Federal
Reserve banks in September pressed again for an increase in the
Fed's emergency lending rate ahead of last month's Fed policy
meeting, according to minutes released on Tuesday.
Directors of the Dallas, Kansas City and Philadelphia Feds
asked that the discount rate be raised by 25 basis points, to
1.0 percent, to reflect what they saw as improvement in the U.S.
economy.
The heads of those three banks are among the more hawkish on
inflation at the U.S. central bank, and have pushed the Fed to
increase interest rates more aggressively.
The discount rate is what the Fed charges banks who turn to
it for funds when they are unable to raise them in the private
market. The fed funds rate, which has been near zero since 2008,
governs the cost of overnight borrowing between banks and is the
Fed's main monetary policy lever.
The other nine Fed regional bank heads agreed to keep the
discount rate at its current 0.75 percent.
"Federal Reserve Bank directors generally anticipated
continued moderate economic growth," the minutes stated, but
also saw "continued slack in labor markets."
With inflation and inflation expectations stable, "directors
recommended that the current primary rate be maintained."
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)