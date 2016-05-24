WASHINGTON May 24 The number of Federal Reserve
banks pushing the central bank to raise the rate it charges
commercial banks for emergency loans rose to four in April from
two in March, minutes from the Fed's discount rate meeting
showed.
The Kansas City and Richmond Federal Reserve banks renewed
calls for an increase in the main lending rate for banks ahead
of the Fed's last policy meeting, and were joined by Cleveland
and San Francisco.
The Fed opted to hold the discount rate steady last month at
1 percent.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)