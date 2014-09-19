Sept 19 Presidents of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks are more likely to dissent in favor of tighter monetary policy, than the political appointees who make up the central bank's Board of Governors, according to a Fed study published on Friday.

Fed presidents, who typically account for just five of 12 voting spots on the Fed's policy-setting panel, cast 241 of the 462 dissents on monetary policy since 1936, according to the study published by the St. Louis Fed.

Some 75 percent of their dissents were cast in favor of tighter monetary policy, the researchers found.

By contrast, more than half of the 221 dissents cast by Washington-based board members were in favor of looser policy than their colleagues ultimately supported.

It is a pattern that any student of recent Fed decisions will find unsurprising. Both dissenters at the Fed's meeting this week were regional Fed presidents who want the central bank to start raising rates sooner than many of their colleagues do.

But the research published Friday documents the pattern extensively and definitively. The authors were unable to classify 53 of votes cast as either hawkish or dovish, but "even if all unclassified dissents by presidents are treated as dissents for easier policy and all unclassified dissents by governors are treated as dissents for tighter policy," they wrote, the data would still show presidents have a statistically significant preference for hawkish dissents, and governors for dovish ones.

Some researchers have suggested that political concerns could motivate Washington-based governors, picked by the U.S. president and approved by the U.S. Senate, to favor employment-boosting stimulus and thus dovish monetary policy.

The study's authors, Daniel Thornton and David Wheelcock, did weigh in on the debate.

All of the dissents cast since 2008, when the Fed began an unprecedented period of monetary accommodation, were cast by regional Fed presidents uncomfortable with the direction of policy.

While former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke's policies drew more dissents per meeting than his predecessor Alan Greenspan, he was far from the most divisive Fed leader. That label could arguably go to G. William Miller, who faced an average of 1.42 dissents each meeting during his 1978-1979 stint.

Eleven of the 12 regional Fed presidents take turns filling four rotating voting spots on the Fed's policy-setting panel. The New York Fed chief has a permanent vote, as do all seven Board Governors. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)