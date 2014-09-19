Sept 19 Presidents of the Federal Reserve's 12
regional banks are more likely to dissent in favor of tighter
monetary policy, than the political appointees who make up the
central bank's Board of Governors, according to a Fed study
published on Friday.
Fed presidents, who typically account for just five of 12
voting spots on the Fed's policy-setting panel, cast 241 of the
462 dissents on monetary policy since 1936, according to the
study published by the St. Louis Fed.
Some 75 percent of their dissents were cast in favor of
tighter monetary policy, the researchers found.
By contrast, more than half of the 221 dissents cast by
Washington-based board members were in favor of looser policy
than their colleagues ultimately supported.
It is a pattern that any student of recent Fed decisions
will find unsurprising. Both dissenters at the Fed's meeting
this week were regional Fed presidents who want the central bank
to start raising rates sooner than many of their colleagues do.
But the research published Friday documents the pattern
extensively and definitively. The authors were unable to
classify 53 of votes cast as either hawkish or dovish, but "even
if all unclassified dissents by presidents are treated as
dissents for easier policy and all unclassified dissents by
governors are treated as dissents for tighter policy," they
wrote, the data would still show presidents have a statistically
significant preference for hawkish dissents, and governors for
dovish ones.
Some researchers have suggested that political concerns
could motivate Washington-based governors, picked by the U.S.
president and approved by the U.S. Senate, to favor
employment-boosting stimulus and thus dovish monetary policy.
The study's authors, Daniel Thornton and David Wheelcock,
did weigh in on the debate.
All of the dissents cast since 2008, when the Fed began an
unprecedented period of monetary accommodation, were cast by
regional Fed presidents uncomfortable with the direction of
policy.
While former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke's policies drew more
dissents per meeting than his predecessor Alan Greenspan, he was
far from the most divisive Fed leader. That label could arguably
go to G. William Miller, who faced an average of 1.42 dissents
each meeting during his 1978-1979 stint.
Eleven of the 12 regional Fed presidents take turns filling
four rotating voting spots on the Fed's policy-setting panel.
The New York Fed chief has a permanent vote, as do all seven
Board Governors.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)