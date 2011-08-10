(Repeats article without change from Tuesday)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Aug 9 So much for the vaunted
Federal Reserve consensus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke made clear on Tuesday that
tackling weak growth is the top priority for the central bank
as he pushed aside an unprecedented level of internal dissent
in promising low rates until at least mid-2013.
The central bank indicated it is ready to venture further
into the unknown territory of ultra-cheap money to soothe
nervous financial markets and spur growth. That was despite
objections from some officials who worry such an approach risks
fueling inflation down the road. [ID:nN1E7780FW]
"Ben Bernanke has shown himself to be an extremely
aggressive steward of the Fed," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $240
billion in assets under management.
"Given the Fed's disappointment with the economic results,
it wasn't surprising to see Bernanke clearly go to the mat to
get as much out of his committee as is possible at this point
in time to help the economy," Tipp said.
Because consensus behind policy decisions is valued at the
Fed, such a high degree of opposition could yet signal a high
bar to an even bolder move like bond-buying.
But on Tuesday the need to calm markets carried the day, an
indication of the high priority the Depression scholar places
on preventing panics from taking hold. The memory of the crisis
that began in 2007, when the Fed was criticized for being slow
in its initial response, is also undoubtedly fresh in the Fed's
mind.
First-day reaction to the Fed's moves was promising.
Stocks, after falling on the announcement, posted hefty
gains on the day, with the S&P 500 registering its best session
in more than two years.
Bernanke is not the only central banker facing fractured
views on monetary policy among his colleagues in turbulent
times: four members of the European Central Bank last week
opposed the reactivation of the ECB's bond buying program aimed
at supporting Italy and Spain.
The U.S. central bank was under pressure to respond to a
stream of discouraging developments that were capped by an
historic downgrade of U.S. debt quality on Friday.
Stock markets fell more than 15 percent in the last two
weeks, including a dramatic plunge of more than 6 percent on
Monday, the worst drop since December 2008.
With economists cutting forecasts for growth in the second
half of the year and the Fed's own forecast of 2.7 percent to
2.9 percent looking wildly optimistic, eyes were on the central
bank to provide something that would at a minimum not further
spook financial markets.
What they came up with was a small step that merely
corroborated the view held by many analysts that higher rates
aren't likely until the year after next.
The Fed buttressed that message, however, by acknowledging
growth was likely to be weaker than their own forecast. It also
made clear other stronger options are on the table, including
more bond buying.
No way, said three leading Fed hawks, who had swallowed
objections to easy money policy all year long and voted four
times to see the Fed's $600 billion bond buying program through
to its conclusion in June.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota and Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser all voted against the Fed's decision on
Tuesday. They preferred to continue to say conditions warrant
exceptionally low interest rates for an extended period, rather
than specifying that rates are likely to stay low through
mid-2013, the Fed said.
Fed dissents are not unusual -- another hawk, Kansas City
Fed President Thomas Hoenig dissented against easy money
policies at every meeting in 2010.
Consensus is viewed as a way of lending authority to the
Fed's policy decisions and also shields the central bank from
political interference by papering over ideological
differences.
Tuesday's outcome signals that a central cohort of Bernanke
allies, including Vice Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed
President Bill Dudley, are willing to push through decisions to
spur growth, even when doing so exposes rifts.
"Bernanke's willingness to countenance three dissents may
be evidence of a shift towards a majority rule decision-making
process, and in a majority rule environment the hawkish
minority becomes even more marginalized," JP Morgan economist
Michael Feroli said.
