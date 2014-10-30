(Corrects paragraph 4 to make clear congressional request
targeted other financial regulators)
By Michael Flaherty and Moriah Costa
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Around a third of the
economists at the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters are
women, a figure in line with women's representation in the
profession nationally, according to a Reuters analysis of Fed
employee data.
The findings come as Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the U.S.
central bank seek to improve efforts to recruit and promote more
women and minorities into the institution.
The field of economics has made progress in increasing
diversity over the years, but still has a long way to go, Yellen
said at a diversity conference co-hosted by the Fed on Thursday.
A Congressional request in March prompted financial
regulators, including the Fed Board, to conduct an audit into
hiring and promotion practices.
"In reviewing the data on the representation and advancement
of certain groups in the profession, there are differences in
outcomes for women and minorities," Yellen told the conference.
Yellen, who holds a doctorate in economics from Yale
University and said she was one of relatively few women
economists at the Fed Board's staff when she joined in 1977, is
the first women to become the Fed chair.
She said promoting diversity among the 300 economists at the
Fed's Washington-based board and the 400 economists at its 12
regional banks was important to ensure a range of views were
heard by the officials leading U.S. monetary policy.
The share of economics doctorates awarded to women in the
United States in 2012 was 32.4 percent, according to the
National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. That is
up from 27.7 percent in 2002, but well below some other fields,
such as health sciences and psychology.
A Reuters analysis of Fed employee data found women's
representation among economists at the Fed's board hewed close
to the national figure.
But at the Fed's 12 regional banks, only around 20 percent
of the economists are women. Reuters used first names and
photographs from the Fed's website to identify the gender
breakdown, and did not include economists where such a
determination could not be made.
In terms of geographic diversity, the analysis found around
36 percent of economists at the Fed board had earned at least
one academic degree overseas.
According to the American Economic Association, tenure and
tenure-track women in university economics departments comprise
around 22 percent of the field. For blacks and Hispanics, the
number is around 5 percent.
In March, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives
asked federal financial regulators to examine whether any
personnel practices and policies have created an unfair or
discriminatory workplace for minorities and women.
The Fed's Office of Inspector General will release its audit
of Fed board practices by the end of this year.
"When economics is tested by future challenges, I hope that
our profession will be able to say that we have done all we
could to attract the best people and the best ideas," Yellen
said.
