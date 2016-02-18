WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Reserve on
Thursday took the next step in changing its dividend payments,
issuing an interim final rule on how it would carry out a
measure the U.S. Congress passed last year to help pay for the
country's roads and bridges.
The transportation bill approved in December reduced the
rate for dividends the central bank pays its members. The bill
also tapped the Federal Reserve's surplus fund to help pay for
road repairs without having to raise the gas tax.
Now, the Federal Reserve must pay institutions with $10
billion in assets or more either the traditional rate of 6
percent or the prevailing 10-year Treasury auction rate,
whichever is less. Currently benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
are trading at a yield of less than 2 percent.
The rule will set the new system in motion for the dividends
that Reserve banks typically pay out to member institutions in
June and December each year. It also adjusts the treatment of
accrued dividends. The public will now have 60 days to comment
on it.
