SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 The Federal Reserve's
unconventional efforts to ease monetary policy by buying large
amounts of long-term securities weakens the dollar in the same
way that conventional interest-rate cuts do, a study released
Monday showed.
A cheaper dollar can boost the U.S. economy by making it
easier to sell U.S. goods to other countries.
The fact that quantitative easing lowers the value of the
dollar suggests one way that the Fed's newest policy tool may be
helping the economy, the researchers said in the latest issue of
the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank's Economic Letter.
"Surprise unconventional policy easing has pushed down the
value of the dollar roughly as much as similar surprise downward
moves in the federal funds rate did before the crisis," wrote
Reuven Glick, group vice president of research at the San
Francisco Fed, and Sylvain Leduc, a vice president in the San
Francisco Fed's research department.
To jumpstart the recovery, the Fed has undertaken three
rounds of so-called quantitative easing since 2008, more than
tripling its balance sheet to just over $3 trillion. It is
currently buying $85 billion per month of mortgage-backed
securities and Treasuries.
The two San Francisco Fed researchers looked at how the
currency market responded to each of the Fed's asset-buying
programs, as well as its announcement in December that it will
keep rates near zero until the unemployment rate falls to at
least 6.5 percent.
"We find that a quantitative easing surprise equivalent to a
1 percentage-point decrease in federal funds rate futures leads
to a 0.5 percentage-point depreciation in the dollar," they
said. "The size of this effect is comparable with the 0.7
percentage point depreciation following surprise movements in
the federal funds rate before the financial crisis."
The finding that the Fed's large asset purchases have
weakened the dollar will come as no surprise to critics of Fed
policy in developing economies, where some politicians have
accused the Fed and other major central banks of purposely
devaluing their nations' currencies in a "beggar-thy-neighbor"
approach to economic recovery.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has sought to counter such
arguments, saying that a strong U.S. economy benefits rather
than detracts from global growth.
The San Francisco Fed researchers stopped short of asserting
that a weaker dollar stemming from the Fed's asset purchases has
helped the U.S. economy as much as rate-cut driven dollar
weakness before the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"The recent boost to net exports from a weaker dollar may
have been obscured by other factors, such as reductions in
foreign demand stemming from uncertainty about Europe's economic
recovery," they wrote.