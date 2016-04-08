BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 8 The Federal Reserve
Bank of New York is in an "arms race" to keep beefing up
protections against cyber threats, its president said on Friday
when asked about the heist of $81 million from Bangladesh's
central bank's account held at his institution.
"This is an ongoing effort to continue to upgrade (and)
reduce the vulnerabilities of our perimeter, and recognizing
that there are bad people out there that do want to do harm to
us," New York Fed President William Dudley said in his first
public comments on the recent heist, which is being investigated
in an international effort.
"This is something we focus on very, very intently," and
want the New York Fed to be "buttoned up in terms of cyber
security risk," he added.
