SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 12 The Chinese economy will likely outperform the official growth expectation of 7.5 percent this year, maintaining a healthy performance, New York Federal Reserve bank president William Dudley said on Thursday.

"The outlook for the Chinese economy is quite positive," Dudley told students after a lecture at Syracuse University, adding that the recent economic slowdown was "desirable."

Concerns about an economic hard landing in China have been increasing as data showed domestic demand is cooling in the emerging-market powerhouse. In March, the government cut the nation's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent from 8 percent.

(Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)