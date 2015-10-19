MILAN Oct 19 It is too early to consider an
interest rate rise in the United States due to concerns about
global economic growth, New York Federal Reserve Bank President
William Dudley was quoted as saying by an Italian newspaper on
Monday.
"The situation changed over the last few months," Dudley
told CorrierEconomia last Thursday on the sidelines of a
conference at the Brookings Institutions in Washington.
"It's true we thought we could raise interest rates by the
end of 2015, but turbulence on financial markets, modest global
growth, energy prices and macro-prudential imbalances are
slowing this process down."
He added that it was "still too early to think about raising
interest rates".
Speaking at the Brookings Institution last Thursday, Dudley
said he would be prepared to raise interest rates in December if
the U.S. economy performed in line with his forecast of
continued moderate growth.
The Fed surprised half of Wall Street in September by
holding rates steady rather than hiking. Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and other officials have said they expect a rate hike will be
needed by the end of this year, but two Fed governors last week
urged caution.
Dudley told CorrierEconomia that it would be a "big mistake"
to ignore the fact that the global economy is growing only
moderately.
The economic insert of Corriere della Sera also quoted
Dudley as saying that the Federal Reserve had to look at the
global picture but the state of the U.S. economy remained key.
"For me there are some data that have greater importance
for example we need to see a bigger improvement in the U.S.
labour market."
"We'll have lots of data from now until the end of the year
so let's see first what comes out and then we will decide,"
Dudley was quoted as saying.
Many Fed watchers have been left exasperated by the mixed
messages from the U.S. central bank in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)