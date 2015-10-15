GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, bond yields fall show investor caution
* Gold hits one-week high; oil steadies as Libya output rebounds
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are not as divided as it may appear and are generally operating under the same framework for determining when to raise interest rates, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday.
"At the end of the day people are exaggerating" the divisions within the Fed, Dudley said in response to a question after a panel presentation in Washington. "We are all pretty much on the same page." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Gold hits one-week high; oil steadies as Libya output rebounds
NEW YORK, April 4 The dollar held slight gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast contract in the trade deficit in February supported the view of modest U.S. economic growth in first quarter.