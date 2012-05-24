(Adds comments on tightening, background)
NEW YORK May 24 The Federal Reserve would not
want to ease policy more - including another round of
quantitative easing (QE) - if U.S. economic growth continues to
eat into "slack" in the economy including unused labor, an
influential Fed official said on Thursday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a permanent voter on
the Fed's policy committee who is closely aligned with Chairman
Ben Bernanke, did not tilt his hand on what, if any, steps he
wants the central bank to take at its next policy-setting
meeting in June. But he sketched out what could lead to more
easing - and even tightening - of the Fed's ultra easy policy
stance.
"As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently
fast to cut into the nation's unused economic resources at a
meaningful pace, I think the benefits from further action are
unlikely to exceed the costs," Dudley, a policy dove, told the
Council of Foreign Relations.
"But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer
making material progress toward full employment, the downside
risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks
were to climb materially, then the benefits of further
accommodation would increase in my estimation and this could
tilt the balance toward additional easing," he said.
If more easing is needed, more large-scale purchases of
either bonds or mortgage-backed securities, known as QE3, as
well as extending durations of Treasuries already on the Fed's
balance sheet, known as "Twist," are options, Dudley said.
"Conversely, I would be willing to consider tightening
policy at a somewhat earlier stage if growth strengthened
sufficiently to materially improve the medium-term outlook and
substantially reduce tail risks, or if there was evidence of a
genuine threat to medium-term inflation, including a rise in
inflation expectations," Dudley said.
In that case, the Fed's most effective first step would be
to bring in the date of a forecast it gave last month, when the
central bank repeated that it expected to keep interest rates
exceptionally low at least through late 2014, Dudley said.
The policymaker added that he currently stands by that date.
