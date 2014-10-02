(Adds more comments from Dudley, background)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Oct 2 The head of the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York defended his on-the-ground bank examiners after
secretly recorded tapes suggested they were too cozy with Wall
Street, saying on Thursday he "completely" stands behind them.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said the
independence of his bank examiners is "paramount," and that he
has personally overseen improvements in the group that is tasked
with policing some of the world's biggest banks.
"I completely stand behind the integrity and work of our
supervision staff at the New York Fed," he told an audience at
New York University. "These people are completely dedicated to
the goal of the safety and soundness of the financial system -
and that's it. They are operating completely in the public
interest."
Last week, radio and press outlets unveiled portions of
conversations between New York Fed examiners and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc officials, which were secretly recorded in 2012
by a former examiner who sued the New York Fed for wrongful
dismissal.
The examiner, Carmen Segarra, is appealing a judge's
decision in April to dismiss her case.
The recordings, which were not heard in court, appear to
depict a group of examiners who were shy to demand changes to
Goldman's conflict-of-interest policies and to forcibly demand
from the bank details about a transaction with Banco Santander
.
In response, a handful of lawmakers have called for hearings
into what one said was a "too cozy" relationship between the Fed
and Wall Street, a notion that has simmered among Americans
since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"Unfortunately I cannot provide as much detail about how we
do supervision as I would like because a lot of supervisory
information is confidential, and by law and regulation cannot be
discussed," Dudley told students, academics and bankers gathered
at the school.
Supervision remains a "priority," he said, citing more
senior officers and the importance of "open and informed debate"
in the group that monitors banks for risky and inappropriate
activities, often with in-house examiners.
In the suit, Segarra claimed she was fired after refusing to
alter a critical examination of Goldman's legal and compliance
units, suggesting her superiors were too deferential to the
bank.
