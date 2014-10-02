Oct 2 The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York defended his on-the-ground bank examiners after
secretly-recorded tapes suggested they were too cozy with Wall
Street, saying on Thursday he "completely" stands behind them.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said he has
overseen improvements in bank supervision and that he wants a
culture of "open and informed debate" among examiners. The
independence of bank examiners is "paramount," he said.
Last week, radio and press outlets unveiled portions of
conversations between New York Fed examiners and Goldman Sachs
officials, which were secretly recorded by a former examiner who
sued the New York Fed for wrongful dismissal.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)