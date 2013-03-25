NEW YORK, March 25 Though the U.S. Federal Reserve may revise its two year-old plan for eventually reducing assets on its balance sheet, it continues to expect to raise rates before possibly selling off some of the assets, a top Fed offcial said on Monday.

New York Fed President William Dudley, however, argued that it was premature to spend much time focusing on the so-called exit strategy when a sustainable economic recovery was not yet secured.