BRIEF-Lennar CEO Stuart Miller's total compensation $19.2 mln for 2016
* Lennar corp - ceo stuart miller's total compensation for 2016 was $19.2 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 25 Though the U.S. Federal Reserve may revise its two year-old plan for eventually reducing assets on its balance sheet, it continues to expect to raise rates before possibly selling off some of the assets, a top Fed offcial said on Monday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, however, argued that it was premature to spend much time focusing on the so-called exit strategy when a sustainable economic recovery was not yet secured.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.
BRUSSELS, March 7 An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.