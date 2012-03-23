(Adds comments on troubled CCPs)
By Jonathan Spicer
ARMONK, N.Y., March 22 An influential U.S.
Federal Reserve official strongly endorsed a global push to
strengthen the clearinghouses that will handle a flood of new
over-the-counter swaps trading, and to coordinate oversight
among international regulators to make financial markets safer.
Such derivatives clearinghouses, known as central
counterparties or CCPs, must be "bullet proof" to avoid another
financial crisis, New York Fed President William Dudley said on
Thursday. He noted, however, that regulators and policymakers
must be "open minded" as they roll out new rules because of
unexpected evolutions in financial markets.
Two global bodies, one of central bankers (the CPSS) and
another of regulators (an IOSCO committee), are set to unveil
principles to govern and reshape the $600 trillion private
market for swaps, whose complexity and interconnectedness were
blamed for exacerbating the 2007-2009 crisis.
Following the bankruptcy of U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers and the near collapse of insurer American International
Group in late 2008, legislators and regulators want as
many derivatives contracts as possible to be centrally cleared
to improve transparency and curb risks.
A SAFETY NET FOR SWAPS
The principles, mandated by the G20 group of countries, will
tighten rules for clearinghouse operators - such as the
U.S.-based CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange
Inc, and Europe-based LCH.Clearnet and Deutsche Boerse
- which under new laws would handle the swaps trading
that now takes place privately between dealers.
Clearinghouses sit between parties to a trade, requiring
collateral and guaranteeing obligations in the case of default.
"The changes in train, if properly executed, should, over
time, significantly reduce the shortcomings in the OTC
derivatives market that exacerbated the financial crisis,"
Dudley, who is outgoing chairman of the CPSS, or the Committee
on Payment and Settlement Systems, said at a Harvard Law School
symposium in Armonk, New York.
"We have to recognize that there may be trade-offs between
some of our objectives, and that the system may evolve in ways
that we do not expect," he added. "There may be unintended
consequences."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, did not
address monetary policy in his speech after saying on Monday
that the U.S. central bank had not yet decided on more easing.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo gave a similar endorsement of
clearinghouse reforms earlier on Thursday.
Dudley said he expects the CPSS and IOSCO, the International
Organization of Securities Commissions, to issue a finalized
principles document next month, after which member countries
would adopt them by year end and put them into effect in 2013 -
"an ambitious schedule," he said.
He highlighted some of the most important reforms, including
strong incentives to simplify or "standardize" OTC swaps trades
and the need to adopt them globally, and emphasized cooperation
among foreign regulators.
"Otherwise, the risk is that the system will become overly
fragmented, with a proliferation of national CCPs," Dudley said.
"In this case, many of the risk-reducing benefits from CCPs
could be lost or severely attenuated."
Asked how a CCP would be recapitalized if it were to suffer
losses and threaten pushing the financial system into another
crisis, Dudley said governments would be the last line of
defense. But they would not be inclined to step in until all
other options are exhausted, including obligations on
clearinghouse members, he said.
"The government is not interested in being first in line,"
Dudley said of the hypothetical situation once new rules are
adopted, adding it was unlikely to get to that because there
would be in place appropriate collateral and risk standards.
Dudley added that he believes financial institutions will
have enough collateral once the United States and Europe adopt
the new rules for swaps clearing.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jan Paschal)