By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Oct 15 The Federal Reserve is not
anxious to remove policy accommodation at the first sign of
positive news on U.S. economic growth, an influential Fed
official said on Monday.
Doubling down on the central bank's big monetary easing move
last month, New York Fed President William Dudley said the
policy stance would "evolve" only once "we became confident that
the recovery was securely established."
"If we were to see some good news on growth I would not
expect us to respond in a hasty manner," said Dudley, a
permanent voter on the Fed's policy-setting committee and a
close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Further, fears that the Fed's extraordinary stimulus steps
will cause financial asset bubbles or inflation are misplaced,
Dudley told the National Association for Business Economics.
Having kept interest rates near zero for almost four years,
the Fed last month launched a third, massive bond-buying program
to help boost tepid U.S. growth and to help Americans get back
to work. Policymakers also said the Fed would keep policy easy
for a "considerable time after the economic recovery
strengthens," and forecast low rates through mid-2015.
Since then, a debate has grown over what would prompt the
Fed to finally tighten policy, and the risks the Fed runs in
driving deeper into uncharted policy territory.
While some of Dudley's colleagues, such as Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans, want to set specific markers based on
unemployment or inflation that would prompt the Fed to adjust
its policy, others like the Philadelphia Fed's Charles Plosser
warn that is no easy task and has its risks.
Weighing in on this, Dudley argued it is "hard to summarize
the economy" in such a way that would provide more transparency,
though he indicated he would like the central bank to move in
that direction.
On the question of inflation concerns, Dudley said the Fed's
ability to adjust the interest it pays banks to park funds there
- called interest on excess reserves, or IOER - "means we can
keep inflation in check regardless the size of our balance
sheet."
The central bank could in theory raise this rate if it
wanted to curb a surge in credit demand.
That is not the problem the Fed has now.
U.S. growth cooled in the second quarter to 1.3 percent, and
forecasters do not think the economy is expanding much faster.
Unemployment, having remained above 8.0 percent for
three-and-a-half years, fell sharply to 7.8 percent in
September, but analysts say growth is not strong enough for that
to be sustained.
"In my view, while the costs (of stimulus) are real and need
to be carefully evaluated, they pale relative to the costs of
not achieving a sustainable economic recovery," Dudley said at a
hotel in downtown Manhattan. "A failure in that regard would
lead to widespread chronic unemployment."
The U.S. economic recovery has been consistently weaker than
anticipated since the sharp financial crisis and recession of
2007-2009. Citing this, Dudley went so far as to say that, with
hindsight, monetary policy "needed to be still more aggressive."
The policymaker avoided specific forecasts, but gave a
nuanced view of the months and years ahead.
"If the economy were to continue to underperform, and
experienced a severe shock, there would be some risk of getting
stuck in a deflationary situation in which monetary policy would
be even less effective," he said.
"Although the outlook for the U.S. economy remains somewhat
cloudy as we look into 2013, I remain a long-run optimist about
where we are headed," Dudley added later. "The long term
prospects of the U.S. economy are excellent."