By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Nov 15 There remains much work to fix
the "too big to fail" bank problem, but breaking up big
financial institutions is still not the answer, an influential
U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
In a dinner speech, New York Fed President William Dudley
took on those who would simply break up big banks and abandon
the more measured approach taken in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform bill, which aims to reduce the likelihood of
banks failing and lessen the cost to society if they do.
The wide-ranging law was the U.S. response to the 2007-2009
financial crisis, in which the Fed and other regulators
orchestrated a government bailout of major firms that were
interconnected in a financial web that put the global system at
risk.
So-called too-big-to-fail banks are those perceived to have
an implicit government backstop.
"Too big to fail is an unacceptable regime," Dudley told a
dinner gathering of financial professionals. "The good news is
there are many efforts underway to address this problem. The bad
news is that some of these efforts are just in their nascent
stages."
Some, including Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Richard Fisher, have advocated breaking up too-big banks. Fisher
has repeatedly argued that the five biggest U.S. banks should be
sliced up to protect the economy from another crisis.
Without naming any backers of this plan, Dudley said such a
move would be a "complicated business," and warned that limiting
banks' size cold sacrifice socially useful benefits that come
with operating globally.
Dudley said it would be helpful if advocates of breaking up
big banks "put a bit more flesh on the bones and develop
detailed proposals that address essential questions of how such
downsizing or functional separation would be accomplished, and
what benefits and costs could be expected."
He listed seven questions that would need to be answered
around the break-up process, adding he was "open-minded."
While breaking up too-big-to-fail banks "could yet prove
necessary," he added, "it is premature to give up on the current
approach: changing the incentives facing large and complex
firms, forcing them to become more resilient, and making the
financial system more robust to their failure."
Dudley's comments suggest that regulators are still keenly
worried that massive and complex banks can threaten the
financial system, four years after the worst of the crisis.
Illustrating the range of approaches within the Fed alone,
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo recently surprised Wall Street when
he called on Congress to legislate "an upper bound point of
reference" for banks based on their percentage of U.S. gross
domestic product.