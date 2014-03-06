March 6 The U.S. economic outlook would have to
change substantially for the Federal Reserve to alter the pace
at which it is winding down asset purchases, a top U.S. central
banker said on Thursday.
While growth is likely to quicken this year, the threshold
for changing course on stimulus withdrawal is "pretty high,"
said New York Fed President William Dudley during an event
hosted by The Wall Street Journal.
"The outlook would have to change in a material way relative
to my expectation," he added.
The Fed this year started winding down five years' worth of
unprecedented accommodative policies meant to fight the 2007-09
recession and foster a stronger recovery. That means the central
bank will eventually stop buying trillions of dollars worth of
bonds and holding overnight interest rates at zero.
But Dudley said economic headwinds are likely to persist for
some time and added that the U.S. central bank is still a long
way from raising overnight interest rates.