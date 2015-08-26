* China threatens global growth, financial conditions
* Policymaker cautious, but leaves door ajar to tightening
* Comments lift bonds and stocks, briefly hit the dollar
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Aug 26 A Federal Reserve interest rate
hike next month seems less appropriate given the threat posed to
the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil, an influential Fed
official said on Wednesday in the clearest sign that fears of a
Chinese slowdown are influencing U.S. monetary policy.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a
September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only
weeks ago. However he warned about overreacting to "short-term"
market moves, and left the door ajar to raising rates when the
U.S. central bank holds a policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.
Dudley's comments, which briefly clipped the dollar and
helped lift bonds and stocks, come a day before many of the
world's top central bankers gather at an annual conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to which investors will look for clues on
how the turmoil may be rattling policy plans.
The comments were unprompted and made at a press briefing on
the regional economy, suggesting they were a deliberate message
from the broader Federal Reserve after a sharp two-day selloff
in Asian, European and U.S. stocks.
The volatile selloff was brought on by weak Chinese economic
data and concerns that authorities there are losing control of
markets. Dudley said it threatens to crimp global growth and
create financial conditions unsuitable for the Fed to soon hike
rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
"At this moment, the decision to begin the normalization
process at the September FOMC meeting seems less compelling to
me than it was a few weeks ago," Dudley, a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said of the policy-making Federal Open
Market Committee.
But an initial rate hike "could become more compelling by
the time of the meeting as we get additional information on how
the U.S. economy is performing and (on) international financial
market developments, all of which are important to shaping the
U.S. economic outlook," he told reporters.
The market turmoil has called into question the Fed's
long-telegraphed plans to raise rates from near zero this year
and possibly as soon as next month. Investors and economists
have predicted the Fed would delay the move until December or
even next year, citing the rising dollar and falling oil prices,
which has held U.S. inflation below target.
On Wednesday, traders closed out bets of an imminent Fed
tightening, lifting the yield on 30-year Treasuries to its
highest level in more than two weeks.
"This is a resounding signal that the probability of the
September rate hike has diminished considerably, as Dudley
acknowledged the external risks," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh.
HEIGHTENED RISK
Dudley, a dovish policymaker, was more direct in his warning
than was Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who on Monday
said only that the rate hike was likely to come "sometime this
year." Two weeks earlier Lockhart said he was "very disposed" to
move in September.
While the U.S. labor market has been strong, prompting many
Fed officials to consider hiking rates in September, inflation
has been weak with little sign of rebounding.
Dudley said he wanted to see more U.S. economic data, and
also how markets behave in coming weeks, before making a final
judgment on the timing of policy tightening.
"International developments have increased the downside
risks to U.S. economic growth somewhat," he said, with China's
slowdown and falling commodity prices straining emerging markets
and raising the possibility of slower global growth and less
demand for U.S. goods and services.
The volatility has tightened financial conditions and
widened credit spreads, he said, adding inflation remains "well
below" the Fed's 2 percent target due to year-long moves in oil
and the dollar, which he said should be transitory.
"It's important not to overreact to short-term market
developments because it's unclear whether this will just be a
temporary adjustment or something more persistent" that will
affect U.S. growth and inflation, Dudley said.
Only a "large and prolonged" stock market drop could
potentially weigh on Americans' willingness to spend, he added.
Asked about the possibility of a fourth round of stimulative
bond-buying, or quantitative easing, Dudley appeared to chuckle
and said the Fed is "a long way from" that. He added the market
turmoil "is not a U.S. problem" and was sparked by "developments
abroad."
Keith Berlin, director of global fixed income and credit at
Fund Evaluation Group in Cincinnati, Ohio, said "markets have
awakened to the realization that China's growth story is not
what it once was." He added that the risk of a Fed policy
mistake is now "materially higher than it was just a few weeks
ago."
