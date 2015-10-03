BOSTON Oct 3 The United States is a long way
from putting in place rules that will protect the financial
system and economy from broad risks, due in part to regulatory
structure and to the difficulties of predicting the next crisis,
a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, an influential Wall
Street supervisor speaking at a conference in Boston, warned
against hastily putting in place so-called macroprudential
tools, which would go beyond regulating specific banks and firms
and focus on the broader financial sector.
"While the use of macroprudential tools holds promise, we
are a long way from being able to successfully use such tools in
the United States," he said in prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)