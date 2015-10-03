(Adds comments by Fed Vice Chairman Fischer)
By Jonathan Spicer
BOSTON Oct 3 The United States is a long way
from putting in place rules that will protect the financial
system and the economy from broad risks, due in part to
regulatory structure and to the difficulties of predicting the
next crisis, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, an influential Wall
Street supervisor, warned against hastily putting in place
so-called macroprudential tools, which would go beyond
regulating specific banks and firms and focus on the broader
financial sector.
"While the use of macroprudential tools holds promise, we
are a long way from being able to successfully use such tools in
the United States," he told a conference in Boston.
The deep 2007-2009 financial crisis spurred global
regulators to ramp up oversight not only of individual firms but
of financial markets generally, so that problems in the real
estate sector or specific credit derivatives for example would
not infect the economy.
While different regions of the world have varying approaches
to getting this done, U.S. regulators rely on the Financial
Stability Oversight Council, (FSOC) an umbrella body wherein the
Fed, the U.S. Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission
and other agencies could coordinate responses to crises.
But, Dudley said, "I believe this is likely to prove
difficult to do in practice (given) each of the regulatory
agencies guards its own authority and prerogatives and may not
always be responsive to pressure from other regulators or the
U.S. Treasury."
"Even if the FSOC could be effective in developing a
consensus among the regulators, I wonder whether it could do
this in a timely way," he added. While open to working on
predicting financial crises, Dudley said, "it is very hard to
anticipate these episodes and put rules in place that would
limit such excesses."
At the same conference, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
pushed back on these concerns, saying with irony: "I'm amazed we
make monetary policy decisions."
"All the same issues arise - you've got to know when to
start, you've got to anticipate, you've got to know when to
stop," he said. "These are problems that decision-makers face,
always."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)