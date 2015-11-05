(adds Lagarde comments, background)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Nov 5 The culture within the world's
biggest banks remains a possible source of instability seven
years after the depths of the financial crisis, and more work is
needed to reform the underlying causes of misconduct, top U.S.
Federal Reserve and International Monetary Fund officials said
on Thursday.
New York Fed President William Dudley kicked off a
conference of bankers and regulators with a warning that public
trust in financial institutions has been compromised, and he
urged Wall Street to focus less on seeking out "bad apples" and
more on improving "apple barrels."
Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, amplified
the pressure, saying bankers' immense power means they must
uphold the highest ethical standards, but noting that there had
been reckless behavior during the crisis and misconduct
afterwards.
Regulators in the United States and elsewhere have defended
laws and rules adopted in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial
crisis as necessary if sometimes cumbersome to ensure it does
not happen again.
More recently, as the world's largest banks were ensnared in
scandals like rate-rigging, Dudley and other officials have said
ethics and culture, not just liquidity and capital, are a source
of stability. The conference in New York, attended by chief
executives including Citigroup's Michael Corbat and Morgan
Stanley's James Gorman, was meant to drive this idea
home.
"Dodd-Frank apparently did little to curb misconduct - a
possible source of systemic risk," Dudley said of the 2010 U.S.
financial reform law.
"If the people managing capital cushions and liquidity
buffers view these tools as sufficient mitigants for the costs
of misconduct, or if powerful incentives encourage workarounds
of the new regulations, then the connection between post-crisis
reforms and greater financial stability becomes threatened,"
Dudley told the gathering, which also included lawyers and
government supervisors.
Lagarde stressed that the crisis, which sparked a recession
from which much of the world is still recovering, caused the
financial industry to lose its biggest asset, trust. She said
ethics and integrity would only improve "if there is a buy-in at
the top."
"Swifter action is needed to restore trust in the financial
sector," she said. "The public needs reassurance that misconduct
issues that caused the failures in institutions and markets in
the past few years have been dealt with."
Panel discussions by bank CEOs and others later on Thursday
were closed to the press.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao)